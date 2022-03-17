ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,001.67 ($52.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.67) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($39.53) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.02) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,724 ($22.42) on Thursday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($77.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,036.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,502.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.86), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,719,436.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

