Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 247,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

