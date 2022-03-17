Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.54 ($21.47).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.