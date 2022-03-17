Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
ARZGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.
OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
