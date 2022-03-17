Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,439 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

