ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATIP. Citigroup cut their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,312,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

