Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATLC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of ATLC stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 133,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $849.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

