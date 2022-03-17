Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,458. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,629.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 62.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

