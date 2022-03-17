Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 213,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,458. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.
ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
