Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.24. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.
AURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.