Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.24. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 147 shares changing hands.

AURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.