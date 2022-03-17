Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $63.20 million and $9.31 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.06867370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,827.78 or 1.00026681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041138 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.