Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 598,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the third quarter worth $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $139,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVCO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Avalon GloboCare has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

