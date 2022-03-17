AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $259.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AVB traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,394. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

