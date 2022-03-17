AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AJOT opened at GBX 112.68 ($1.47) on Thursday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.77.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

