Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,025. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $952,465 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

