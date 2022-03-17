Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 2,119,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,904. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

