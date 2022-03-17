Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 3.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 24,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 63,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

