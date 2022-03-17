Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 6.1%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 421,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,616,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

