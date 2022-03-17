Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.
BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
