Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.