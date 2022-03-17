Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 41,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,840,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,759 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 153,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 2,739,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,721,852. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

