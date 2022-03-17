Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 441,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,901. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.