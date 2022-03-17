Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

