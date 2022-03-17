Bank of America Cuts Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target to $35.00

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $51.50 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

