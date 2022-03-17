Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Grab has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

