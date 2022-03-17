Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of CareDx worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.