Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94,255.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

