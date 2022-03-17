Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of National Bank worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 236,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Bank by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in National Bank by 12.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

