Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of iStar worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
