Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ARI stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

