Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of Safety Insurance Group worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

