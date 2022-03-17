Barclays Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $15.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARBK. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.33 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.