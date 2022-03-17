Barclays Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $15.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARBK. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.33 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
