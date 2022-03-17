Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 311 ($4.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AWE stock opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,642.00. Alphawave IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.70 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

