Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.61) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.69) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 361.50 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 736 ($9.57).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

