Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRRAY shares. Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

