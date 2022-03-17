Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAYRY. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.