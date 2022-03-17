Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

ETR:BMW opened at €78.40 ($86.15) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.80 and a 200-day moving average of €87.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

