Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.37

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BECN. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,982,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.