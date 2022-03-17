Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.