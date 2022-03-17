BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $530.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $500.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.83. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.