Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,936.64 ($51.19).

BWY opened at GBX 2,901 ($37.72) on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,892.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,158.25. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

About Bellway (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

