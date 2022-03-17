Belmont Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

