Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 248 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned 0.08% of Omega Flex worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Omega Flex by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.20.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

