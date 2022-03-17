Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

VLO stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

