Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

