Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Nacon (LON:0A9N)

Nacon (LON:0A9N – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Nacon stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Nacon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08).
Nacon Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nacon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.