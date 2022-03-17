Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Nacon (LON:0A9N)

Nacon (LON:0A9N – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Nacon stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Nacon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Nacon Company Profile

Nacon SA designs and distributes gaming accessories in France and internationally. The company offers accessories, including headsets, microphones, controllers, racing wheels, gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, mats, audio accessories, and console accessories. It also develops and publishes video games in various categories, such as action-adventure, racing, sport, and simulation.

