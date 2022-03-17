Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

HSX stock opened at GBX 923.20 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 935.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.48.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

