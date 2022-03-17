Berenberg Bank Trims Centamin (LON:CEY) Target Price to GBX 108

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.40) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 91.78 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.12. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

