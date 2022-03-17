Berenberg Bank Trims Entain (LON:ENT) Target Price to GBX 2,060

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.42) to GBX 2,590 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.38 ($28.50).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,621.50 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,617.12. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The company has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

