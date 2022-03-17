Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $445.31

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.31 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.94). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.14), with a volume of 4,117 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 578.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.
Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)
Featured Articles
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.