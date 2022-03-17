Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $445.31

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.31 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.94). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.14), with a volume of 4,117 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 441.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 578.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

