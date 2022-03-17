Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

