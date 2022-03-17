Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $26.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 561,930 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

